Northwest Health – Porter is the first hospital in Indiana to offer patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the aid of artificial intelligence built into a new endoscopy module. This new module employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps—a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.

The advanced AI software highlights suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time—serving as the gastroenterologist’s ever-vigilant second observer with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7%. Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%. Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year.

This new technology is being used at both Northwest Health – Porter and Northwest Health Center for Digestive Health located at 2206 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso. To find a gastroenterologist with Northwest Medical Group visit NWMedicalGroup.com.