The Porter County Sheriff’s Department says it has again been receiving reports that citizens have been getting telephone calls in which people were fraudulently claiming to be Law Enforcement Officials recently.

Sometimes callers can mask the caller ID information to make it appear as if the call is coming from a police department or other government entity, police say.

The Sheriff’s Department says if you receive a call from a person claiming to be one of their Officers and are concerned they are not who they say they are, hang up and call 219-477-3000 to verify their identity.

Police say “If you receive a call from a person claiming to be an officer with another agency and are suspicious, hang up and call that agency directly to verify their identity.”

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department also says its officers would never call you demanding your social security number, date of birth, bank account information, or telling you to pay a fee to avoid an arrest.