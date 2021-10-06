The La Porte County Health Department announced Tuesday that the Indiana Department of Health/Gravity COVID-19 testing site located in the Rural King Plaza parking lot, will be closed until further notice. The health department says that in the meantime visit one of the La Porte COVID testing sites including:
CVS
Location: 1407 Lincolnway, La Porte
Location Availability: Appointment Required.
Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to schedule.
Cost: Free
Test: Diagnostic Lab
Health Linc
Location: La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte
Location Availability: Mondays, 7am-2pm
Other Notes: Appointment Required. Call 219-326-0043 ext 3100
Northwest Health Urgent Care
Location: 401 Newporte Blvd.
Location Availability: Monday – Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday- Sunday 8am-4pm
Visit https://www.nwhealthlaporte.com
Other Notes: Offering COVID testing with an urgent care visit.
Walgreens
Location: 1302 W SR 2, La Porte
Location Availability: Appointment Required. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/ to schedule.
Cost: Free Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing
Test: Rapid Diagnostic