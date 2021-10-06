The La Porte County Health Department announced Tuesday that the Indiana Department of Health/Gravity COVID-19 testing site located in the Rural King Plaza parking lot, will be closed until further notice. The health department says that in the meantime visit one of the La Porte COVID testing sites including:

CVS

Location: 1407 Lincolnway, La Porte

Location Availability: Appointment Required.

Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to schedule.

Cost: Free

Test: Diagnostic Lab

Health Linc

Location: La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte

Location Availability: Mondays, 7am-2pm

Other Notes: Appointment Required. Call 219-326-0043 ext 3100

Northwest Health Urgent Care

Location: 401 Newporte Blvd.

Location Availability: Monday – Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday- Sunday 8am-4pm

Visit https://www.nwhealthlaporte.com

Other Notes: Offering COVID testing with an urgent care visit.

Walgreens

Location: 1302 W SR 2, La Porte

Location Availability: Appointment Required. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/ to schedule.

Cost: Free Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing

Test: Rapid Diagnostic