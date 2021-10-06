Michigan City Police have released pictures of the suspect involved in the attempted robbery of Members Advantage Credit Union, which occurred Sept. 29, at around 1:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect entered the bank and requested money. Police say the suspect left prior to obtaining any currency from employees. Officers determined that the suspect had fled north on foot towards St. John Road.

If you know the suspect pictured or have any additional information about the incident, contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or email at apainter@emichigancity.com .