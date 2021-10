Visit Michigan City LaPorte has announced “Magic of Lights”, a holiday lights drive-thru, taking place at The LaPorte County Fairgrounds and Event Center from Nov 19-Jan 2.

An exclusive 10%-off pre-sale offer for La Porte residents is happening now through Friday, Oct 8, at 10am.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting MagicOfLights.com/laporte and use code MAGICINLAPORTE to unlock your ability to add 10%-off tickets to your shopping cart before checking out.