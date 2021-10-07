Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse recently received the honor of Fellow Member status by the International Economic Development Council.

The status is given to IEDC members who have displayed unusual stature in the field of economic development or related disciplines. This level of stature emerges through significant contributions to the profession by serving through the IEDC as well as academic endeavors.

Hulse was recognized at the IEDC annual conference held Oct. 3 through 6 in Nashville, Tenn.

Hulse’s journey in the field has included stops in Florida and North Carolina before landing in Michigan City. He is credited with creating more than 30,000 jobs and $3.5 billion in direct capital investment over the past 20 years.