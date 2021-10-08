Update: Indiana State Police say the Silver Alert for Linda Wilde has been canceled.

Original: The Starke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Linda Wilde, a 74 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow or orange T-shirt with faded blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Linda is missing from Knox, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4:45 pm. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Linda Wilde, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at 574-772-3771 or 911.