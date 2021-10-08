The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says two more motorists were stopped for going over 100 mph on State Road 2.

This past Thursday afternoon, a deputy observed two passenger vehicles traveling westbound on SR 2 in the area of CR 400 East at a high rate of speed.The vehicles were traveling side by side – one in the driving lane and the other in the passing lane. The deputy’s radar unit measured the speed of the vehicles at 104 mph.

A traffic stop was initiated in the 2800 east block of SR 2 on the two vehicles. The drivers were identified as 56-year-old Steven J. Allen of La Porte and 24-year-old Rafael Jimenez Jr., also of La Porte.

Allen was issued a summons to appear in court III for the offenses of speed contest, reckless driving. Jimenez was issued a summons to appear in court for the offenses of driving while suspended, speed Contest and reckless driving. Allen And Jimenez were also issued citations for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Just days ago, another motorist was stopped for speeding on SR 2 in excess of 100 MPH. On October 4, a vehicle was stopped for traveling 110 MPH eastbound on SR 2 near CR 150 East. That driver, 37-year-old Dmond L. Cross of Rolling Prairie, was also issued a summons to appear in court for reckless driving and issued a citation for exceeding the posted speed limit.