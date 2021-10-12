Over 150 residents participated in this year’s Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s – both in person at Washington Park and by watching an online ceremony and walking from home in their own neighborhoods.

Participants raised over $43,200 – and counting – to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year. The organization says those who didn’t participate can still make a donation to the Walk at act.alz.org/MichiganCity.