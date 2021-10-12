The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest is in custody after deputies found a child dead at a residence in rural Union Township. Deputies were dispatched Monday morning at 2:45 a.m. to a residence located in the 3100 east block of CR 875 South for an unconscious child.

A pair of deputies responded. After being unable to establish contact with anyone inside, deputies entered the residence and located a young child inside that was deceased.

Police developed a person of interest, 28-year-old Alan. D. Morgan, who was located and taken into custody.

WIMS will continue to follow this story.