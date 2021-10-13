The Portage Township Trustee’s office, in cooperation with the Porter County Health Department, has partnered with a third-party testing facility to offer PCR COVID-19 testing at its Airport Road office, located at 3484 Airport Road in Portage.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

This is a drive-up testing site. No appointments are necessary. Results will be provided by email and available by 5 p.m. the day after testing. There is no cost for this service. Tests are available to anyone in need.

Testing is provided by Gravity Diagnostics.