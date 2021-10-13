The South Shore Line (SSL) announced that it will again offer a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, applicable for November monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of November 2021 will remain valid throughout December.

Passengers purchasing a paper November monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through December, and passengers purchasing a digital November monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a December ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Dec. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their December tickets if they receive a November monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, contact the SSL through the online contact form on their website.

Per federal orders, the SSL continues to require masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois, through Jan. 18, 2022. This order is in effect regardless of vaccination status. The South Shore Line says passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains. Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 2.