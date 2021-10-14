Senator Mike Braun and colleagues applauded the signing of the Consider Teachers Act into law Wednesday. The act was signed into law by the President.

According to Senator Braun’s Press Office, the Consider Teachers Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate by Senator Mike Braun, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Tina Smith, Senator Raphael Warnock, and Senator John Cornyn, and in the House by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz is “aimed at fixing a broken system burdening teachers with unfair loans”.

The White House says the act modifies the service obligation verification process for TEACH Grant recipients and extends the service obligation window due to COVID-19 or other emergencies.