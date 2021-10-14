In an update to a story WIMS has been following, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and charges against 26 year-old Mary E. Yoder in connection with the death of her biological son, 4-year-old Judah Morgan.

Earlier this week the father of Judah, 28-year-old Alan Morgan was charged with murder, among other charges, in connection to the death of Judah. On Tuesday, the death of Judah was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Detectives presented probable cause to La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens and later to La Porte County Circuit Court from the findings of their investigation.

Yoder has been charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, one misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal and one misdemeanor count of failure to report. Yoder, who was already in custody, remains housed in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $100,005.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court as of Wednesday.