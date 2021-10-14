The La Porte County Health Department released the following statement Wednesday regarding an environmental incident at the Meijer Gas Station in Michigan City:

“Local Health Departments are required by statue (IC 13- 23 – 16) to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or in the surrounding area under 329 IAC 9- 4 – 1 (1) or a pill or overfill under 329 IAC 9- 4 – 4 (a). The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on October 11, 2021, of such an incident from the owner or operator of the Meijer Gas Station #149 facility located at 5150 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN, 46360.

For Further information on the Leaking Underground Storage Tank program, please go to

www.in.gov/idem/tanks/2333.htm.

Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at (317) 232- 8900 or by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov.”