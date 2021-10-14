The Indiana State Department of health updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map on Wednesday.

La Porte, Porter, and Lake counties remain at the yellow level with a score of 1.5.

St. Joseph County remains at an orange level with a score of 2.

Jasper County moved up from an orange level with a score of 2 to an orange level with a score of 2.5.

Starke County has moved up from an orange level with a score of 2.5 to a red level to a score of 3.

Newton County moved down from a red level with a score of 3 to a yellow level with a score of 1.5.