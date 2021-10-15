The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra welcomed six new Board members who started in August.

Dr. Rima Binder, a resident of Long Beach, is retired from the faculty of Northeastern Illinois University and currently serves as Vice-President of the Friendship Botanic Gardens Board of Directors. Binder is also President of the American Chapter of the Lithuanian University Women’s Association.

Dr. Ashley Kirkwood is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist with Northwest Health in La Porte. Originally from London Ontario, Canada, Kirkwood graduated from St. George’s University Medical School and has been affiliated with Northwest Health for six years.

Cecelia Largura will assume the role of Treasurer of the Board, a position held in a previous tenure. Largura is the Director of Business Continuity for NiSource and is a resident of Valparaiso.

Patricia Hiler Luc’k board memberships have included Hiler Industries, Center for Hospice Care, La Lumiere School, La Porte County Family YMCA and Beacon Health Foundation.

Senior Pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church for 34 years, Dennis Meyer is active with The Bethany Foundation and First Step and is a former Board member of the La Porte County Family YMCA.

Cheryl Reinhart is a retired financial advisor with Edward Jones. Her board memberships have included the La Porte County Family YMCA, La Porte Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, La Porte Hospital Foundation, Women in Leadership, Michiana Humane Society and the United Way.

The orchestra entered its 49th season earlier in September with the 16th Annual Hoosier Star competition. Dr. Carolyn Watson, Music Director, will lead this season’s three subscription concerts beginning with the Nov. 13 “A Jazzy American Salute” and will co-conduct the 27th Annual Holiday at the Pops concert with Associate Conductor, Chuck Steck. Watson’s LCSO premiere was conducting this past Wednesday’s three Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts .

For a list of concerts and to purchase season tickets visit www.lcso.net .