Unity Foundation of La Porte County is supporting area nonprofit and community service agencies with its most recent round of ‘Power for Good’ Community Grants, totaling nearly $200,000 for 74 local projects throughout La Porte County. These grants will help local organizations provide vital access to education, literacy, prevention and supportive services for local residents.

The applications were evaluated by a committee of dedicated members from throughout La Porte County.

You can see the lists of 2021 Grant Recipients, their programs/projects receiving funding, donors, organizations who provided funding assistance and corporate sponsors on the Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s website.