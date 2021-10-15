Horizon Bank announced the promotion of Tracy Woolsey to Senior Vice President, Senior Corporate Sales and Customer Experience Officer at 515 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana.

Woolsey joined Horizon in 1999 and has over 20 years’ experience working with business owners acting on behalf of Horizon as Trustee of their Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). As an ESOP Trustee, Woolsey oversaw the company valuations, reviewed their financial statements and negotiated the purchase and sale of hundreds of these businesses stock into and out of the ESOP. In addition, Woolsey oversaw Employee Benefit plan administration, retirement plan design, implementation, development, research and compliance, and new business development.

She contributes to the community she serves. Since 2006, Woolsey has been involved with the Indiana ESOP Association, has co-chaired the Employee Ownership Great Lakes Conference Fund Raising Committee, was a Member of the ESOP Association, is currently chair of the Fiduciary Committee, was previously a member of the Ownership Culture Committee, and is a past member of the National Center for Employee Ownership.