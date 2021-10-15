The City of La Porte Water Department will begin its biannual water system flushing in the coming days, according to Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18 and continuing for the next three to four weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Werner said this process is critical to maintaining the city’s water quality and infrastructure.

“Though sometimes an inconvenience, the hydrant flushing process is essential to ensure a properly functioning water system,” Werner said. “We do not anticipate that this process will take as long as it did in the spring and will do our best to get our teams in and out as quickly as possible.”

Werner warned that discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas during flushing. He said though the water is safe to drink, discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing. He urges residents to check their water before doing laundry in order to prevent staining clothes. Should clothes have some staining, avoid drying and call the Water Department for rust removing solution.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.