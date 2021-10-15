The La Porte Park and Recreation department is reminding the public about the dedication celebration of the Kesling Park disc golf course from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:15 at the first hole (just east of the 18th Street parking lot), followed by a skills clinic for anyone interested in learning how to play disc golf. The celebration will also include music, refreshments and giveaways. The park department is thanking the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte for funding the course installation.

For more information on the dedication celebration or disc golf course, contact the Park Office by phone at 219-326-9600 or by e-mail at mschreiber@cityoflaportein.gov.