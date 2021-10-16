There will be a mobile food distribution in Michigan City at Marquette Mall outside the old Carson Pirie Scott store on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

United Way, through a partnership with Food Bank and CCH, is providing both non-perishable and produce, offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed. The event is first come, first served, for up to 250 households, while supplies last. The limit is one box per household. The event is for those in need of food assistance.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and pop open their trunks to receive items. An area will also be available to load your vehicle if your trunk doesn’t open.