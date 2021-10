In LaPorte and Starke counties, U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between State Road 39 and U.S. 35 beginning “on or after” Monday, Oct. 18 for bridge work over the Kankakee River and Shearing Ditch.

Lane closures will alternate between the passing and driving lanes. Work will be ongoing for approximately five days, and all schedules are weather dependent.