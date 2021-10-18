Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point has welcomed board-certified cardiologist Tahir M. Khokher, MD, and board-certified nurse practitioner Julia Ross, NP, to its staff of heart specialists.

Dr. Khokher received his training at Sindh Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He had his residency at Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical Center in Chicago and his fellowship at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

His clinical interests include heart failure, coronary artery disease, acute coronary syndrome, valvular heart disease, nuclear cardiology and arrythmias. Additional languages spoken include Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Nurse practitioner Ross received her Master of Science in nursing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. Her clinical interests include adult health, hypertension, congestive heart failure, hyperlipidemia and coronary artery disease.

Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point is located in the Burrell Professional Building, 1205 S. Main St., Suite 101, next to Franciscan Health Crown Point. Virtual visits are available. To make an online or in-person appointment, call (219) 662-0077. Dr. Khokher is also seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Dyer, (219) 865-0893, and Munster Cardiology, (219) 934-4080.