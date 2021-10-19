On Wednesday, Oct. 6, LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias kicked off the first of many business reports in the LaPorte County WORKS! segment of the LaPorte County Commission meeting.

At each commission meeting, Commissioner Sheila Matias will highlight a local company so that they can focus on jobs in LaPorte County and not only “Shop Local” but also “Work Local!” At the most recent Commission meeting, Commissioner Matias presented Sullivan-Palatek, a family-owned air compressor equipment manufacturing company founded in 1984; the company has 149 employees and is currently hiring. At future meetings, Matias will continue to honor local businesses, highlight their services and products and focus on their open positions.

For more information or to submit your company, visit LaPorte County’s website, and click on the moving news ticker at the top of the page.