On September 30th, 2021 at approximately 10:30am, LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center dispatched Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift One to a bank alarm at 515 Franklin St (Horizon Bank). Officers responded immediately to the area and immediately spoke witnesses involved in the event.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect had received an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled on foot prior to officer’s arrival. Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect but were unable to locate the suspect. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected.

Below is a video of the suspect involved in the Horizon Bank robbery. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may know this individual, may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077 or at apainter@emichigancity.com. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

Other first responders who assisted with this incident were Officer Charles Henderson, Officer Patrick Lewis, Officer Adam Brinkman, Sgt. Willie Henderson, Lieutenant Jeff Piotrowski, Captain Kevin Urbanczyk, Detective Arwen LaMotte, Corporal Kay Pliske, LaPorte County Drug Task Force, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, and Trail Creek Police Department.