On Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at approximately 12:09 pm, the La Porte County Regional 911 Center received a 911 call that reported that there was possibly a deceased person in a home located in the 3000 block of Edgebrook in Weatherstone Village mobile home park, which is located in Coolspring Township. Deputies arrived a short while later and attempted to establish contact with anyone inside the residence. Crisis Negotiators were eventually able to contact a person who was in the home and he agreed to exit without incident.

Deputies immediately entered the residence and found a deceased male inside. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were summoned to the scene and the case is now being actively investigated. There are no threats to nearby residents and no further information is being released as it is an active investigation.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the La Porte County Emergency Medical Service, Coolspring Fire Department and La Porte County Coroner’s Office.