The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County will present a discussion about voting rights and voter suppression on November 3, 2021 at 6 PM at the Michigan City Public Library. This information is relevant to all voters as the Freedom to Vote Act has just been introduced in the US Senate.

The speakers for this program include Michigan City residents: Ms. Faye Moore, Mr. Tony Cox, and Dr. Georgette Manning Cox. They will each share their personal histories with protecting voter rights and the American Civil Rights Movement and their personal experiences with voter suppression. Their unique perspectives and past struggles will shed light on why what is happening now presents a danger to our democracy, not just minority voters but all voters. We encourage others to come share their personal stories as well.

Voter suppression has a long and shameful history in the United States. In the 1960’s, African Americans possessed the right to vote for almost 100 years. However, black citizens were prevented from voting through intimidation, poll taxes and literacy tests, which in some cases required reciting the entire Constitution by heart.

A decades-long struggle by local and national voting right activists, lawsuits and advocacy led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which outlawed discriminatory voting practices. However, in contemporary America, voter suppression has reappeared with a vengeance. Sowing doubt about the integrity of our elections sets a dangerous precedent. Since January 2021, at least 19 states have enacted 33 laws that make it harder to vote. Supporting the passage of these laws are unproven allegations about election irregularities and voter fraud.

This presentation is organized by the League of Women Voters of La Porte County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. For more information, please email lwvlaporte@gmail.com.