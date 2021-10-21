For Possessing With Intent To Distribute Narcotics

Edward Sanders, 48 years old, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Sanders was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in January of 2020, Sanders was the passenger in a car and police found Sanders to be in possession of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a revolver. Sanders was sentenced as a career offender based on his two prior convictions for dealing cocaine.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department and Indiana State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jerome McKeever and Kimberly Schultz.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.