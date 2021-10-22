Internationally known Project Manager Jennifer Brock is announcing her retirement after more than 21 years serving clients with sage-popovich, inc. (SPI), a Chicagoland-area aviation consulting, maintenance, and asset management firm. Her retirement date is set for November 19, 2021.

Brock joined SPI in December of 2000. Since then, her role with SPI has been the nexus of numerous complex aviation goals. She is the go-to person that many aircraft owners throughout the world have relied on for their unique needs.

As a project manager, Brock’s job is to manage every aspect of an aircraft, engine, or inventory project from start to finish. This includes activities like supervising consultants in the field, coordinating clients and operators, reviewing support records, a tracking everything about the process throughout the project.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Jennie these years and absorb her extensive knowledge. Her guidance helped me develop a strong foundation early on in my career and those teachings will have a lasting impact on me,” said Petar Todorovic, president of SPI. “She’s an incredible part of our family here at SPI, and we are excited to congratulate her on her retirement.”

“There is no one else like Jennie in our industry. We’ve seen her make the impossible happen for our customers on more than one occasion. She is known all over the world for her expertise. Jennie will always be a valued part of our company’s history and we hope she has an absolute blast in her retirement,” said Nick Popovich, chairman.

“I am especially grateful to all of the people here at SPI and our amazing network of colleagues and clients that have made my career so rewarding,” Brock said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to know and work with all of you. The world of aviation is ever changing and never dull; it has been a great ride.”

In addition to her work with SPI, Brock is an ISTAT member was named as a 2014 Up and Coming Woman in Finance by the Influential Women of Northwest Indiana.