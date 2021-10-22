INDOT has announced that the lane closures on State Road 49 north of State Road 2 in Valparaiso will remain in place through approximately July of 2022.

INDOT said during the bridge deck overlay project that was set to end this month, it was discovered that the State Road 49 bridges over Evans Ave and Grand Truck Western Railroad were “in much worse condition than originally thought.”

These circumstances led to a change in the scope of the project, and INDOT will now be doing total deck replacements for both bridges. Due to the change, there was not enough time left in the 2021 construction season to both design and construct the new bridge decks so that work will take place in spring/summer of 2022.

Additionally, INDOT also said they cannot open up the lanes for winter due to safety concerns.