The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the Coolspring Township death investigation that began on Oct. 19 and has been determined to be death by suicide. Deputies and investigators from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to a mobile home, located in Weatherstone Village in rural Coolspring Township, in reference to a report of a deceased person. The home was located in the 3000 block of Edgebrook. Upon entering the home deputies and paramedics from the La Porte County Emergency Medical Service located a male who was not responsive and deceased. The La Porte County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and declared the individual deceased.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office initiated an investigation and through the examination of the scene, evidence and interviews it was determined that the 33 year old decedent died as a result of a single gunshot wound. The La Porte County Coroner’s Office declared the incident as death by suicide. The Sheriff’s Office is not publicly identifying the male as the matter is being deferred to his family as a private matter.