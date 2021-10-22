Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Power for Good grants from Unity Foundation of La Porte County to help support their Student Learning Tours and Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) initiatives.

Student Learning Tours bring a diverse group of nearly 1,800 students annually to LCA for educational tours and onsite artmaking. Many of the participating students have never previously visited a museum or gallery, but 85.5% express interest in visiting another cultural institution after completing the program.

In the 2021-2022 school year, tours are being offered both virtually and in-person. When held virtually, a high-quality video tour with a lesson plan for a hands-on project is provided. The tours will focus on the current exhibit – Nature Now , featuring works that explore the transient and cyclical nature of life and reflect upon the impact humans have on the world.

Artists whose work will be presented are Herman Aguirre, Christa Donner, Doug Fogelson, Stacey Lee Gee, Holly Greenberg, Heidi Norton, Mark Rospenda and Tom Van Eynde.

The Nature Now exhibit will run through February 25, 2022. Teachers, clubs, and home school groups wishing to organize a virtual or in-person tour can email Nelsy Marcano, Education Director, at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org

In 2021, one of LCA’s primary goals has been to begin a community advisory group focused on inclusivity, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA). Janet Bloch, Executive Director, states, “Over the past several months, our IDEA Advisory Group has met regularly and has generated many strategies and initiatives to make LCA more accessible, as well as build on our diversity, equity, and inclusiveness. Receiving funding from Unity Foundation to put these ideas into action is an important next step and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

LCA is proud to be a vibrant part of the community and appreciates Unity Foundation’s mission to strengthen La Porte County. In addition to offering three major exhibitions per year plus additional shows in their NIPSCO Art Education Studios, LCA offers classes, free family days, special events such as book and poetry readings, an annual outdoor arts festival, and more!

Visit LCA on weekdays (closed Tuesdays) from 10 AM -5 PM and weekends from 11 AM – 4 PM to experience the art in person, and like their social media pages to stay up to date! As accessibility is key to their mission, admission to LCA galleries is always free and wheelchair friendly.