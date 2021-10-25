Breast cancer survivor offers words of encouragement as guest speaker

Breast cancer survivor Channelle Glover describes herself as someone who is “all about fun, all about life, all about community,” and that didn’t change when she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 36.

Glover, who was a guest speaker at a recent J.A.G. Program (Jobs for America’s Graduates) initiation and installment ceremony at Michigan City High School, instead said she was encouraged by her diagnosis to learn all she could as a way of overcoming the setback. The J.A.G. ceremony was held to recognize students and officers of the program, including MCHS senior Amya Higgins, who will serve as president this school year. Because breast cancer awareness is one of the students’ several community outreach initiatives this year, JAG instructor Ray Davis invited Glover to speak to his students. Her message focused on challenging them to keep pushing through adversity, help each other and their community, and be the best versions of themselves.

“You will have days and nights the assignment you have been given will be challenging, but I say to you, ‘Don’t give up.’ You are the change. You make the difference. I challenge each of you – be you, be different.” The J.A.G. Program is offered to MCHS students through a partnership with WorkOne and the Center of Workforce Innovations. The program helps students prepare for the future by focusing on four goals – leadership development, career preparation, civic awareness, and social awareness.

Also initiated as members of the J.A.G. Career Association during the ceremony were Samiyyah Agee, Da’Vion Anderson, Ruben Avelar-Najera, Kyra Bunsold, Christina Fitzpatrick, Megan Glade, Kamarrah Hervey, Karielle Jones, So’Raya Kelly, Marissa Mantel, Kalala Mccoy, Mason Piper, Briana Smith, Kayla Thompson, Kyle Washington, Taliyah Weathers, and Malkiyel Woodard.

According to Davis, the goal of J.AG. is for students to apply lessons learned to finding future career success. He said he will be there to support students along the way, telling them, “No matter how hard I am on you, it’s only because I believe in you.”

More information about Indiana’s J.A.G. program is available at https://www.indianacareerready.com/JAG, or by contacting MCHS J.A.G. Instructor Ray Davis at rdavis01@mcas.k12.in.us.