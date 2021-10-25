OPERATION PLAYPEN LANDS TWO IN TIMEOUT The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, A HIDTA Initiative, The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), and La Porte Street Crimes Unit effected two arrests as the result of residential search warrants that were executed in the City of La Porte. Taken into custody was, 20-yearold Jaime Torres, and 20-year-old Pedro Burgos.

Following an investigation led by Cpl. Josh Leonhardt and Cpl. Robert Allen of The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, search warrants were obtained for 800 Block of Kingsport Ave. and 100 Block of Glover Ct., homes of Jaime Torres and Pedro Burgos. As a result of these searches, a substantial amount of suspected hand-pressed Fentanyl pills were recovered, alongside other suspected illegal drugs, illegal firearms, and US Currency.

On October 15th, 2021, The Honorable Judge Thomas Alevizos found that probable cause existed to charge Jaime Torres and Pedro Burgos each with four separate counts of Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, ranging from Level 5 Felonies to a Level 2 Felony.

Jaime Torres and Pedro Burgos were both held on a $50,000 cash Bond and had their initial hearings on October 15th, 2021, in LaPorte County Circuit Court.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander, Sgt. Kyle Shiparski, and La Porte Police Chief, Paul Brettin, praised the continued efforts of drug task force members as they diligently work to make LaPorte County a safer community. “The infiltration of this drug organization was only made possible through the focused efforts of the drug task force and the LaPorte Street Crimes Unit.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488, or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law**