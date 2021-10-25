Unity Foundation of La Porte County is pleased to recognize eleven local high school seniors as La Porte County finalists for the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Two of the finalists will be selected as 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars. They will receive a

full-tuition scholarship to pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university and an annual $900 book stipend. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has provided approximately $5 million in tuition and book stipends to 68 La Porte County students since 1998.

“Each year our review committee remarks on the high quality and extraordinary achievements of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists, and this year was no different,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

The 2022 scholarship finalists and their respective schools are:

Lillian Burke, La Porte

High School

Isaac Chezem, La Porte High School

Jacob Ellis, La Porte High School

Emma Fleshman, La Porte High School

Kyle Gorski, La Crosse High School

Lauren Jaracz, La Lumiere School

Jolie Klimczak, South Central High School

Anna Kubik, La Porte High School

Macy Mrozinski, La Porte High School

Alyssa Shaia, Michigan City High School

Abigail Walker, New Prairie High School

Finalists were selected based on their academic achievement, service to others, extracurricular activities and, to a lesser extent, financial need. A committee of local volunteers reviewed the applications, not knowing the applicants’ names until after the finalists were selected. Next, each finalist will be interviewed, and nominee and alternate names will be submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc., the statewide administrator of the program, for the final selection – which will be announced by the end of December 2021.