The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has a history of celebrating local educators and educational programs. A long – time advocate for building our local student base into strong talented individuals, the Michigan City Chamber has revised its annual award which honors educators in the Michigan City area. Presented by Comcast Business the annual community award recognizes educators or educational programs that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.

An official nomination form provided by the chamber should be used for submissions. Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, students, community members, or anyone with knowledge of a deserving individual or program. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 26. A presentation of the award to the selected winner will be scheduled at a time of choosing between the winner, Comcast Business, and the Chamber.

Nominations will be kept confidential until a winner is selected by the selection committee.

For more information or to submit a nomination visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.