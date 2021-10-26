Parents, friends, teachers, and other supporters filled the Michigan City High School auditorium on Monday, October 25, as 45 juniors and seniors
were inducted into the National Honor Society. NHS President Declan Rice led the induction ceremony, which featured remarks from MCHS
Co-Principal Kyle Dean, Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, and NHS sponsor Judy Kovalcik.
The focus of the evening was the four qualities of NHS: scholarship, service, character, and leadership.
Jocelyn Romero-Gonzales highlighted scholarship, saying, this is “an appreciation of knowledge, searching for the truth … asking questions, not just when we don’t understand, but also when we do understand but want to know more.” Speaking on the pillar of service, William Buskirk quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” He told the new inductees that National Honor Society will provide many options to serve the community, adding, “not only will you help others, but you will learn to be a better person.” Zaria Peterson described the quality of character as standing up for what is right, even when a person’s integrity, honesty, and courage are tested … standing firm in the right choice, and backing it up when questioned. “Character is built on selfless actions, not selfish intentions,” she said.
Highlighting the quality of leadership, Allison Wilson said, “Leadership can be shown as simply as helping a fellow student get to class … or being there for someone in need,” adding that this not only applies in the school setting, but out in the community as well. Monday’s ceremony represented the 27th class inducted into the Michigan City High School Chapter of the National Honor Society. According to Alyssa Shaia, NHS historian for the MCHS chapter, there are now more than 13,000 chapters existing in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., several U.S. territories and foreigh countries.
“The purposes of the National Honor Society are to create an enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools,” she said, citing the NHS Constitution. “I hope each of you continue to live to your fullest potential,” Co-Principal Kyle Dean told the inductees, saying the four pillars of NHS represent an attitude, a conscious effort, and
intentional, individual decisions that have led the students to becoming part of the honor society.
“Congratulations on this honor. You represent the very best of Michigan City High School.”
2021 MCHS National Honor Society inductees included:
Lillian Adrian, Alexis Allen, Kate Attar, Cornell Branch, Paige Burton, Rylee Cabanaw, Marianna
Cain, Kayla Campbell, Bryanna Chambers, Alex Contreras, Ryan Cuma, Alyssa Denvit, Luna
Fregil, Isabella Garcia, Emma Haring, Skylar Henderson, Halle Hood, Danaka Howard, Adrian
Huizar, April Hyatte, Eden Jasicki, Makalinn Jenks, Thalia Karallas, Dane Kniola, Alaina
Kotaska, Kyra Krachinski, Summer McGee, Destiny Merriweather, Alejandro Mota-Lopez, Violet
Murphy, Andrew Oleksiuk, Lexxi Orman, Nathaniel Painter, Sofia Piazzisi, Kourtney Pratt,
Nikolai Razo, Amya Robinson, Diego Romero, Nelly Serrano, Samantha Shaffer, Tristan
Sherwood, Vionney Taylor, Anastasia Timm, Caitlyn West, and Mia Zemrowski.