Parents, friends, teachers, and other supporters filled the Michigan City High School auditorium on Monday, October 25, as 45 juniors and seniors

were inducted into the National Honor Society. NHS President Declan Rice led the induction ceremony, which featured remarks from MCHS

Co-Principal Kyle Dean, Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, and NHS sponsor Judy Kovalcik.

The focus of the evening was the four qualities of NHS: scholarship, service, character, and leadership.

Jocelyn Romero-Gonzales highlighted scholarship, saying, this is “an appreciation of knowledge, searching for the truth … asking questions, not just when we don’t understand, but also when we do understand but want to know more.” Speaking on the pillar of service, William Buskirk quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” He told the new inductees that National Honor Society will provide many options to serve the community, adding, “not only will you help others, but you will learn to be a better person.” Zaria Peterson described the quality of character as standing up for what is right, even when a person’s integrity, honesty, and courage are tested … standing firm in the right choice, and backing it up when questioned. “Character is built on selfless actions, not selfish intentions,” she said.

