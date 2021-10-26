The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that “the Chicago Blackhawks have been fined $2 Million for the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of matters related to former video coach Brad Aldrich’s employment with the Club and ultimate departure in 2010. The League and the Blackhawks have decided that $1 Million of the fine money will be dedicated to fund local organizations in and around the Chicago community that provide counseling and training for, and support and assistance to, survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse.”

Additionally, Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman stepped down on Tuesday.

Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks:

“A Letter to our Fans, Partners and Community —

The Blackhawks are more than just a hockey team. We are a community that is built upon the trust and support of our fans, players, employees, and partners. That trust was shaken when disturbing allegations recently came to light about our handling of sexual misconduct that occurred eleven years ago. When we learned of these detailed allegations as part of recent public reports, our ownership initiated an independent investigation led by the law firm Jenner & Block to determine what occurred and how our organization responded. Jenner & Block has delivered their findings to the organization and the report can be read in full here: https://jenner.com/Chicago_Blackhawks_Investigation_Report. [Content warning: The report contains graphic descriptions that some may find upsetting or offensive.] The report details very troubling events that occurred in 2010 and outlines the Blackhawks’ knowledge and treatment of those events at that time.