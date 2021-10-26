November is National Family Caregivers Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is partnering with the Illinois Chapter and Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter to host a free online Family Conference on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m. CT.

Gregory Jicha, MD, Ph.D, professor of neurology at the University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine, will provide information on the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including an update on aducanumab (Aduhelm™), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June as the first drug to treat the disease itself. Jicha will also discuss medications that can help treat the behavioral and psychological symptoms of the disease.

“We know that so many people living with the disease and their caregivers still have questions about the approval of aducanumab, and this will provide them with an opportunity to hear directly from a neurologist and ask questions about the treatment,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

Heather Snyder, Ph.D, Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations, will provide an update on the latest research presented at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC). There will also be a presentation on lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Participants will then put those learnings into practice by watching a healthy cooking demonstration and participating in a chair yoga exercise.

“According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, 74 percent of dementia caregivers reported that they were ‘somewhat concerned’ or ‘very concerned’ about maintaining their own health,” continued Laskey. “We hope this special event will arm them with the latest information and help remind them that the best thing they can do for themselves – and the person they are caring for – is to stay physically and emotionally strong.”

Registration for the Family Conference is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/programs or through the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

For more information on dementia caregiving and caregiver health, visit alz.org/care