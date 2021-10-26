With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the

weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.* The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**

Blood drive safety Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Save time during donation Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

La Porte Kingsbury 11/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Midwest Warehousing Company, 3999 Hupp Road Building R-5-2 La Porte 11/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway 11/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Northwest Health Laporte, 1007 W. Lincolnway 11/19/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., LaPorte High School, 602 F Street 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street Michigan City 11/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road Rolling Prairie 11/16/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East Union Mills 11/14/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road Wanatah 11/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wanatah Public Library, 114 S. Main St 11/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wanatah Christian Church, US 30 and 1100 W, PO Box 207 Westville 11/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Westville Campus, 1401 S. US 421 11/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Westville Campus, 1401 S. US 421