Parcel Port will be holding a grand re-opening to celebrate new ownership by Jami Arnold on Nov. 4 at 717 Michigan Avenue, Room 1 in La Porte. To celebrate, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony including speeches from Bert Cook, Executive Director of LEAP, Mayor Tom Dermody, and Jami Arnold, Owner and Operator of Parcel Port. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST with the ribbon cutting officially taking place at 4:45 p.m. CST. Patrick’s Grille will be catering, and attendees will receive a goodie bag.

The community is invited to RSVP through the link on the LEAP website, www.laportepartnership.com.

Parcel Port services include shipping through USPS, UPS, and FedEx as well as notary services, shredding, curbside pickup, and business pickup. They also sell shipping supplies and greeting cards. To learn more information about Parcel Port and the services offered, stop in at 717 Michigan Avenue or call 219-362-408.