The Michigan City Street Department Superintendent Shong Smith has announced that there will be a delay in starting leaf pickup due to the leaves still on the trees in most areas.

All residents are encouraged to rake, blow, and/or place their leaves near the street curb along the front of their property. The City says that if residents have branches, they will be picked up along with your leaf piles. The City is asking residents to keep branches separated from leaves.

Leaves will not be picked up in alleyways. During the leaf schedule the street department will not be taking calls for special leaf pickups. Phone calls for leaves and limbs will resume after the six-week leaf pickup period. Leaf pickup will be extended if needed.

The Mayor’s Office says no plastic bags are to be used; however, you may use compost yard waste bags or 32- gallon containers.

Branches, rocks and other debris must be kept out of the leaf piles.

Leaf piles should be loose in large piles in front of the property as close to the curb as possible, but away from the sewer drains, utility equipment and fire hydrants.

The street department is asking to keep animal waste out of piles and said no garbage toters.

The Mayor’s Office says a follow-up press release will be issued when pickup begins.