On October 14th, 2021, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) led a multi-agency county-wide compliance check of all Sexually Violent Predators (SVP) and Offenders Against Children (OAC). The sex offender compliancy check, dubbed Operation Candy Corn, targeted 123 SVP and OAC offenders in preparation for upcoming Halloween trick-or-treat activities that will be taking place in communities throughout La Porte County.

Three (3) offenders, Rodney A. WOOD (47 YOA), Charles D. MERCADO (38 YOA) and Zhavaun P. SAVADO (27 YOA), were all found to be non-compliant. Detective Gabe Struss immediately launched investigations to seek arrest warrants for the registry violations of all three and to determine their whereabouts. Arrest warrants were issued for WOOD and MERCADO, each for Failure to Register, Level 6 Felony violations. An arrest warrant was also issued for SAVADO for Failure to Register, Prior Conviction, Level 5 Felony.

On October 25th, WOOD and SAVADO were located and arrested by the members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST). WOOD was booked into the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and released the same day after a cash bond was posted on his behalf. SAVADO was also booked into the LCJ, where he remains housed and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

On October 28th, MERCADO was located and arrested by members of FAST. He remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond (was already out on bond).

During Operation Candy Corn, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treat activities.

The LCSO utilizes the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of convicted offenders. The site can be accessed by visiting www.laportecountysheriff.com. Specific questions related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry can be directed to the Registry’s Coordinator, Lisa Harlow (219-326-7700 ext. 2320) or Detective Struss (ext. 2443).

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.