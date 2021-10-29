The La Porte Civic Auditorium will host the 34th annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 11. The event features the La Porte Honor Guard, dignitaries, a special speaker and La Porte High School music students.

All are welcome to attend the event. Donuts and coffee will be served from 9-10:15 a.m. with the ceremony beginning at 10:30. Lunch will be provided for all veterans and a guest at the VFW Post 1130 in La Porte, following the ceremony.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Mayor’s Veterans Committee.