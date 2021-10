The Indiana Toll Road will be conducting work on their bridge over U.S. 35, which will result in a full road closure of U.S. 35 beginning on or after Sunday, October 31. This bridge was previously struck, and a temporary traffic light was installed on U.S. 35 to direct traffic. U.S. 35 will be closed for approximately three and a half weeks while the beam that was hit is replaced. The official detour will follow U.S. 20 and State Road 39.