Join Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, Friday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. for an opening reception for “Compelling Dunes Landscape Paintings” from 5 – 8 p.m.

See the works of Eugene Moldenhauer in the NIPSCO Art Education Studio at Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

The exhibition is organized by Gene’s daughter, Nancy Moldenhauer, and LCA’s Exhibition Director, Lora Fosberg. Funds generated through the sales of Gene’s paintings are being generously donated by Ms. Moldenhauer to be split by Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Save the Dunes.

LCA is located at 101 W. 2nd Street, Michigan City.