The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have several upcoming mobile food distributions in LaPorte and Starke counties.

There will be a distribution Friday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. CT at HealthLinc, 104 E. Culver Rd., Suite 101, in Knox. This distribution will serve 250 households.

There will be a distribution Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. – Noon CT at Marquette Mall (outside of J.C. Penney), 201 W. U.S. 20, in Michigan City. This distribution is provided by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 300 households.

Additionally, there will be a distribution Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. – Noon CT at Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., in Knox.

There will also be a distribution Friday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT at HealthLinc, 710 Franklin St., Suite 200, in Michigan City. This distribution will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household. Distributions are drive-thru. They ask those participating to remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area is available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.