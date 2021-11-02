NIPSCO announced on Monday that its first two Indiana-based solar projects – Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I – have broken ground and are currently under construction.

Dunns Bridge Solar I is a 265 megawatt (MW) facility located in Jasper County, Ind. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is constructing the project. Dunns Bridge Solar I will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels, is expected to be operational in 2022 and will be capable of producing enough energy to power 79,500 homes.

The second phase of the project, Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will also be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources, will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage. Dunns Bridge Solar II will include an estimated 1,500,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023. NextEra Energy Resources will sell both completed projects to NIPSCO.

Dunns Bridge Solar I & II are expected to generate approximately $59 million in additional tax revenue for Jasper County over the life of the projects and approximately 300 jobs during construction. This project was originally developed by Orion Wind Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and MAP® Energy. Learn more about Dunns Bridge Solar I & II at www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com.

