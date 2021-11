The Indiana State Department of health updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map on Wednesday.

Porter and Lake counties remain at a score of 1.5, yellow level.

LaPorte and St. Joseph counties have moved up from a score of 1.5, yellow level to a score of 2, orange level.

Starke and Jasper counties remain at a score of 2.5, orange level.

Newton County has moved up from a score of 2, orange level to a score of 2.5, orange level.